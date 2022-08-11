This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.