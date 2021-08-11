Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunda…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstor…