This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
