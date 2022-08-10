Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.