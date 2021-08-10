For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
