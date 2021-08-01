Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.