Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to rea…
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Rain …
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 m…