Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.