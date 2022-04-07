Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.