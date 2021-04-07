Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.