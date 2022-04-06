This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds coul…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …