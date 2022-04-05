For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
