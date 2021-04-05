This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
