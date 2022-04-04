This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
