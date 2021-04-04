Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy and clear early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to rea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …