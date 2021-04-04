 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News