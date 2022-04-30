This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The storms are gone, but an area of light to moderate rain continues. Now that the cold front has cleared us though, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday night.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool to…
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.