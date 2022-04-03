For the drive home in Waterloo: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
