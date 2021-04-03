Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
