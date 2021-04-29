Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 46F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
