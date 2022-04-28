Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
