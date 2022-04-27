Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.