For the drive home in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The storms are gone, but an area of light to moderate rain continues. Now that the cold front has cleared us though, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday night.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool to…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks…