This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
