Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.