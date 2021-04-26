For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
