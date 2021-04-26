Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.