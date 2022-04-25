Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.