Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south.