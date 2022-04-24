Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The storms are gone, but an area of light to moderate rain continues. Now that the cold front has cleared us though, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday night.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blank…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 t…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks…