Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

