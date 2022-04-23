Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.