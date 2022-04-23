This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blank…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine t…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degr…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?