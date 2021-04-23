 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

