For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
