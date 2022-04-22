 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Waterloo, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News