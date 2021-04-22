Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.