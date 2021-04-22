Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wate…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…