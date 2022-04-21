 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

