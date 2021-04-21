This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will r…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Th…