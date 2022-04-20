Waterloo's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
