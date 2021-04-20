 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

