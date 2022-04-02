Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
