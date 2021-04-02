This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
