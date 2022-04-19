Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.