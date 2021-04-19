For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will r…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterlo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will re…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach th…