Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.