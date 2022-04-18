Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…