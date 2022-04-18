Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.