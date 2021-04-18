 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

