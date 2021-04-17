 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

