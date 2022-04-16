For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
