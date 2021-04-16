 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News