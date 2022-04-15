 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

