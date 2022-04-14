 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News