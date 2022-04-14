Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.