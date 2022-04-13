 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

