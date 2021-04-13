Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
