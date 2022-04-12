This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely - a few may become strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
