Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

