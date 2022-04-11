Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
