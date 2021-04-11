For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mp…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Rain …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 m…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. C…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…