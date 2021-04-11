Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.